January 24, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Analysts polled by Reuters expect stable 2017 core net income

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Q1 sales volume seen up 6.3 percent in Reuters poll

UBS

Christine Novakovic has been named head of UBS wealth management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, replacing Paul Raphael, who was in charge of Europe and emerging markets, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue Group said it expected a group profit after tax of about 21 million Swiss francs in 2017.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
