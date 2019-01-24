Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,993 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea it entered into a collaboration with Roche to explore a combination of Basilea’s derazantinib and Roche’s PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with urothelial cancer.

* Belimo said net sales rose by 10.8 percent to 642.4 million Swiss francs in 2018.

* Berner KB said it would propose to elect Annelis Luescher Haemmerli to its board. Peter Siegenthaler and Juerg Rebsamen won’t stand for reelection and Marcel Oertle will join the executive board.

* Huber+Suhner said it increased net sales by 14.3 percent year-on-year to 885 million Swiss francs in 2018. Order intake grew by 10.8 percent to 915 million francs.

* Leclanche SA said it will participate in the industrial Consortium which will support and operate a Battery Cell Research Production Centre in Germany.

* Schlatter said it increased its net sales in 2018 by 10.2 pct to 111.5 million Swiss francs ($112.15 million).

* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx said they decided to withdraw the application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) of avacopan to focus on filing integrated regulatory submissions in 2020 with European and U.S. authorities for full unconditional marketing approval.

ECONOMY

No major economic data due. ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)