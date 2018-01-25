Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: Spark Therapeutics Inc, whose breakthrough gene therapy to treat a rare form of blindness was approved by U.S. regulators in December, said on Wednesday that it had licensed rights to the drug outside the United States to Novartis.

* Schlatter Group said it had increased its net sales in the 2017 financial year by 11.7 percent to 101.1 million Swiss francs ($107.23 million) and realised a lower order intake of 94.6 million Swiss francs to the previous year.

* Real estate investment fund La Fonciere will undergo a 10-for-one split as of Feb 21 to boost trading liquidity

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it closed the third quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, as at 31 December 2017, with a profit of 72.0 million Swiss francs. This takes profit for the first nine months of the financial year to a total of 85.6 million francs.

