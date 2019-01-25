Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWATCH

The watchmaker will ask shareholders to reduce the group’s equity capital by cancelling stock that the company has repurchased, it said.

ROCHE

The drugmaker’s U.S. unit Genentech named Alexander Hardy as its CEO, to replace Bill Anderson, who was recently named the head of the Swiss company’s drugs division.

GIVAUDAN

Q4 results due. Quarterly sales seen up 10.3 percent, full-year net profit seen up 1 pct.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom Holding said Jeannine Pilloud Nominated As New Chairperson Of The Board Of Directors

* SFS reported full-year revenue growth of 6.5 percent, with operating income of 243 mln Sfr.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported full-year revenue growth of 9.5 percent at constant currencies.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWATCH - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, cuts price target to 340 Sfr vs 510 Sfr

SGS - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, cuts price target to 2,400 Sfr vs 2,700 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)