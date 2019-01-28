Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS/SNB

The chief executive of UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, urged the Swiss National Bank to normalise monetary policy after years of negative interest rates and currency market intervention to curb the strong franc.

Former UBS President Andreas Orcel is awaiting a compensation offer from Santander to cover lost future earnings after the Spanish lender abruptly ditched the Italian banker’s appointment as chief executive, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CEVA LOGISTICS

Deadline for French shipping group CMA CGM to publish an offer prospectus for Ceva.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ROCHE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

PANALPINA - Baader Helvea cuts to “hold” from “buy”, raises price target to 180 Sfr vs 160 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)