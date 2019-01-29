Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding said it will enlarge its group executive committee to eight members, from six at present, effective Feb. 1.

* LafargeHolcim said it was exploring options for its business in the Philippines, including a potential sale, as the cement giant seeks to further reduce debt by selling non-core assets.

ECONOMY

Swiss December trade data due at 0700 GMT.