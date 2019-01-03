Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,398 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is not looking to merge with any other bank, Chairman Axel Weber told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, dismissing speculation that UBS could join forces with Deutsche Bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant AG: says reduced its stake in Netherlands-based Stahl group from 19.7% to 14.8%

* U-blox said it had filed a lawsuit against Interdigital Inc in the U.S. to obtain a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) license to Interdigital’s 2G, 3G and 4G patents.

* Wisekey International Holding AG: partnership with China Sincode to secure Chinese connected cars

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADECCO - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”, cuts price target to 40 Sfr from 50 Sfr

ECONOMY

Manufacturing PMI scheduled at 0830 GMT. Seen at 57.2 points from 57.7 the previous month. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)