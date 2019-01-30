Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,903 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE, AC IMMUNE

Roche will halt two late-stage clinical trials of its crenezumab drug in early Alzheimer’s disease after an interim analysis indicated it was unlikely to hit its primary goal, the Swiss drugmaker said. Roche was working on the product with AC Immune.

Roche indicated down 0.8 percent.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker sees mid-single-digit sales growth from its core businesses in 2019 as it sheds its Alcon eyecare unit and a U.S. generics pills business to focus on newer high-tech drugs. Fourth-quarter core operating profit rose to $3.39 billion, compared to the average $3.44 billion in a poll of analysts by Reuters. Sales rose to $13.3 billion, matching the average forecast in the poll.

Shares indicated down 1.1 percent

LONZA GROUP

Lonza on Wednesday reported full-year results and said CEO Richard Ridinger would retire in March.

Shares indicated down 2.1 percent

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue Group AG: group with expected operating profit close to CHF 20 mn - Veit de Maddalena proposed as new chairman; proposed dividend of CHF 0.85 per share plus a cash distribution of CHF 0.25 per share from capital contribution reserves

* Emmi AG: increased group sales by 2.8% to CHF 3,457.4 million in 2018; confirms 2018 earnings forecast

* CEVA Logistics AG: renews partnership with Fincantieri in Italy

* Schaffner Holding AG said CFO Kurt Ledermann had decided to leave the company.

* DKSH said it had signed a distribution agreement with Australian lifestyle brand Bellroy in Japan.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF growth indicator for January due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 97 points, up 0.7 points from December.

Swiss investor sentiment for January due at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)