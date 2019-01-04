Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Three former Credit Suisse Group bankers were arrested in London on Thursday on U.S. charges that they took part in a fraud scheme involving $2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique, a spokesman for U.S. prosecutors said.

SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

Trading turnover in 2018 rose 1.1 percent to 1.361 trillion Swiss francs. The number of trades rose 17.3 percent to 60.3 million. The market share of SIX in Swiss large-cap trading rose to 70.6 percent from 68.3 percent, SIX said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG: 9M net profit of around CHF 81 million versus 85.6 million year ago; NAV in year 2018 +9.9%

* Zur Rose Group: Increased share capital by 355,887 shares. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)