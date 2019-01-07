Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Switzerland’s largest bank is in early talks with Bank of America’s ex-investment banking head Christian Meissner about joining as a potential successor to Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Addex Therapeutics said it completed the year 2018 with 41.7 million Swiss francs of cash and cash equivalence, and a net operating cash inflow of 1.8 million francs.

* Airopack Technology Group said Jean-Baptiste Lucas had been appointed CEO. Antoine Kohler, currently interim CEO, would return to focusing on his role as chairman.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said unaudited preliminary revenue for 2018 is expected to increase by 31 percent to approximately 133 million Swiss francs, slightly ahead of the company’s guidance.

* Crealogix Holding said Oliver Weber, who since September has been vice president of its Digital Banking Switzerland operation, has joined group management, while Marc Staehli plans to step down from group management to concentrate on international sales activities.

* Idorsia said it had enrolled a first patient in a study of safety and efficacy for its lupus drug cenerimod

* Zur Rose Group said it successfully completed the acquisition of the e-commerce activities of Germany’s third-largest online pharmacy medpex.

ECONOMY

Swiss forex reserves due around 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)