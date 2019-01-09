Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SNB

Swiss National Bank preliminary 2018 financial results due. The central bank is likely to report a loss due to the impact of exchange rates on its large foreign currency reserves, analysts say.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it expected mid single digit sales growth and core EPS growth broadly in line with sales, excluding the U.S. tax reform benefit, in 2018, according to a presentation at a J.P. Morgan conference.

* Intershop Holding said it would propose the appointment of Kurt Ritz to the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting on April 4.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AMS - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

ECONOMY

* December CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at +0.8 pct y/y

* Swiss forex reserves due at 0800 GMT.