Healthcare
January 9, 2019 / 5:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 9

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SNB

Swiss National Bank preliminary 2018 financial results due. The central bank is likely to report a loss due to the impact of exchange rates on its large foreign currency reserves, analysts say.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it expected mid single digit sales growth and core EPS growth broadly in line with sales, excluding the U.S. tax reform benefit, in 2018, according to a presentation at a J.P. Morgan conference.

* Intershop Holding said it would propose the appointment of Kurt Ritz to the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting on April 4.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AMS - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

ECONOMY

* December CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at +0.8 pct y/y

* Swiss forex reserves due at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below