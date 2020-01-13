Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 13

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Roger Federer has responded to criticism from teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg, saying he is “happy to be reminded” of his responsibilities. The Swiss 20-times Grand Slam champion came under fire from Swede Thunberg last week when she criticised bank Credit Suisse for its record of loans to fossil fuel industries.

LONZA

Lonza has entered into a strategic partnership with biotechnology company Indapta Therapeutics to manufacture Indapta’s new cell therapy for use in clinical studies, the two groups announced on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Schindler Holding: Largest shareholder Alfred N Schindler will stay on the board of the elevator and escalator maker until at least 2024, with the new agreement to re-allocate shares taking place only between family shareholders, NZZ and TagesAnzeiger reported on Saturday.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.