Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 14

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,639 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker and Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) on Monday announced a pact that will clear the way for accelerated review by the country’s health watchdog NICE for heart drug inclisiran, which could make it broadly available as soon as 2021.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker said it wants to keep growing 5-7% per year in the mid term after strong growth in Europe and the opening of new Lindt stores boosted organic sales by 6.1% in 2019. Shares were indicated to open 1.6% higher.

TEMENOS

Shares in Switzerland-based banking software maker Temenos fell as much as 4% on Monday, with two traders attributing the move to London hedge fund manager ShadowFall saying it had shorted the company’s stock.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta AG said Tyson Yu was appointed as CEO of ARYZTA North America and as a member of the Group Executive Committee, while Dave Johnson assumes the role of Non-Executive Chairman of ARYZTA North America and John Heffernan was appointed as President and Chief Commercial Officer North America.

* Ascom said it won a contract for the Turku University Hospital and its campus expansion T3 worth around 1.5 million Swiss francs.

* BKW sait it raised its expectations for 2019 earnings, expecting both EBIT and net income to exceed previous year’s levels.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it appointed Michaela Ernst to the executive board.

* Partners Group said it acquired a majority equity stake in a portfolio of 30 commercial properties in Germany, France and the Netherlands for a total transaction value of over 550 million euros ($612.81 million).

* Roche said it had entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.

* Bossard Holding reported fiscal year group sales of CHF 876.2 million compared with CHF 871.1 million the previous year.

* Rapid Nutrition Plc reported first-half revenue of $1.78 million and said the second half of the year had begun strongly through retail channels.

* Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers in December was up by 1.2%.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL: JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight

* INTERROLL HOLDING: Credit Suisse initiates with neutral rating and CHF 2,300 target price

* Inficon: Credit Suisse initiaties with Underperform rating and 636 Swiss franc target price

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.