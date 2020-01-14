Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 14

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker and Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) on Monday announced a pact that will clear the way for accelerated review by the country’s health watchdog NICE for heart drug inclisiran, which could make it broadly available as soon as 2021.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss maker of premium chocolate presents its 2019 sales figures.

TEMENOS

Shares in Switzerland-based banking software maker Temenos fell as much as 4% on Monday, with two traders attributing the move to London hedge fund manager ShadowFall saying it had shorted the company’s stock.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it had entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.

* Bossard Holding reported fiscal year group sales of CHF 876.2 million compared with CHF 871.1 million the previous year.

* Rapid Nutrition Plc reported first-half revenue of $1.78 million and said the second half of the year had begun strongly through retail channels.

* Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers in December was up by 1.2%.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL: JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight

* INTERROLL HOLDING: Credit Suisse initiates with neutral rating and CHF 2,300 target price

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.