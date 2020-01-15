Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 15

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 10,647 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Swiss climate activists dumped coal inside a branch of bank UBS to protest against its funding of fossil fuel projects, a day after a judge acquitted 12 climate protesters over a stunt inside Credit Suisse.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Obseva said it expects the phase 2 results of its Obe022 trial in the second half of 2020.

* Swissquote said it expected it 2019 revenues to increase by 5% to 10%.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled