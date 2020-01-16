Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,678 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Credit Suisse

The bank still has questions to answer about its surveillance activities which came to light last year, the head of Switzerland’s financial watchdog said.

Geberit

The company reported a 1.9% increase in organic sales during its fourth quarter, helped by strong demand in eastern Europe and Italy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inficon Holding sees 2019 sales falling to $382 mln after postponing deliveries

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target of chf 66

* PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG: JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.