Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 17

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 17(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,727 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

Sales growth at luxury goods group Richemont slowed as political unrest in Hong Kong weighed on turnover in the three months to Dec. 31, the Swiss group said.

ADECCO

Adecco Group said Pearson executive Coram Williams would take over as the temporary staffing company’s next chief financial officer from mid-2020, following in the footsteps of Hans Ploos van Amstel.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zehnder Group AG: In the 2019 business year, the group increased its sales from EUR 601.8 million in the previous year to EUR 643.9 million

* Ascom Holding said net revenue declined 8.5% to 283 million Swiss francs for the fiscal year 2019

* Hochdorf Holding said it would not hold an extraordinary general meeting that Stichting General Holdings, which holds 313,115 Hochdorf shares, requested. Stichting had wanted to ask questions on article 697 of the Swiss Code of Obligations.

* BB Biotech posted a net gain Of CHF 677 million for the fiscal year 2019.

* Landis+Gyr Group said its CFO Jonathan Elmer would retire and be succeeded by Elodie Cingari.

* GAM Holding said it saw underlying profit before taxes of around CHF 10 million for 2019.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* ADECCO GROUP AG: Barclays raises price target to CHF 66.5 from 61

* SCHINDLER HOLDING AG: RBC raises target price to CHF 240 from CHF 220

* OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON: RBC raises target price to CHF 12 from CHF 11.5

* ABB LTD: RBC raises target price to CHF 22.5 from CHF 19

* DORMAKABA HOLDING: SocGen cuts to sell from hold; cuts price target to CHF 640 from CHF 705

* SWATCH GROUP AG: JP Morgan cuts target price to CHF 275 from CHF 305

* ROCHE HOLDING AG: Citigroup raises price target to CHF 350 from CHF 240

* NOVARTIS AG: Citigroup raises price target to CHF 103 from CHF 99

* GEBERIT AG: HSBC cuts price target to CHF 500 from CHF 510

ECONOMY

Swiss producer and import prices for December are due at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)