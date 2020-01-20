Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 20

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,859 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The largest Swiss bank is likely to have a hard time regaining ground lost in the 10 months it was banned from the big-money business of sponsoring IPOs in Hong Kong, where Chinese rivals have become formidable players, bankers and analysts said.

DAVOS WEF

Climate activists set off on a three-day hike from Landquart in eastern Switzerland to the ski resort of Davos on Sunday to draw attention to global warming at the World Economic Forum this week.

Policymakers are pushing investors to do more to ensure their portfolio choices help to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change by limiting planetary warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5C.

ANALYST RATINGS:

* UBS GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 14.8 FROM CHF 14.2

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann named Camila Finzi head of its orthodontics business and a member of executive management.

* Kuehne & Nagel is focusing its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore where it is combining its southern and northern Asian operations to drive growth in the region.

* GAM Holding is cutting bonuses and signaling talks on layoffs for a restructuring planned for this year will begin imminently, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

* Interroll Holding said that its 2019 net profit likely increased by at least 5% from the previous year, when it posted a result of 51.8 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Switzerland and its central bank cannot solve the problem of low interest rates alone, former Swiss National Bank Chairman and Blackrock Vice Chairman says in an interview published on Sunday in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)