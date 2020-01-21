Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 21

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6% lower at 10,781 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS cut profitability targets on Tuesday as Switzerland’s largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients. The bank said it would now target a 12-15% return on core capital (RoCET1) and a reported 75-78% cost/income ratio through 2022 after missing both ambitions in 2019. Its RoCET1 last year was 12.4% while its reported cost/income ratio was 80.5%. The bank reported a 129% rise in net profit for the final quarter of 2019, but that performance benefited from a comparison with the final months of 2018 when a market rout hurt earnings. Profit for the full year fell 5%.

Stock indicated down 3.1%

LOGITECH

Logitech reported a 5.9% rise in adjusted operating income for the third quarter on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for its gaming and video conferencing products.

LONZA

Lonza’s 2019 profit rose nearly 15% as the Swiss contract manufacturer’s business with customers in the biopharmaceuticals industry accelerated. It is still hunting for a new chief executive, after two departed last year.

Net profit for the full year was 646 million Swiss francs ($667.8 million), compared to 563 million in 2018. Sales rose 6.8% to 5.92 billion francs, compared to the 5.89 billion franc average estimate in a Lonza-provided poll of 20 analysts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Medacta Group SA: FY revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above market in all regions and business lines

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: Methylene Blue MMX regulatory update: substantial alignment reached with FDA on second phase III study features; next step is submission of protocol and plan (expected in Q1 2020) for final comment by FDA before trial planned in H1 2020

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd: has been in discussions with a number of parties regarding a possible merger or takeover transaction relating to SHL; parties include Danel Ltd., a public company listed at Tel Aviv stock exhange; parties have not yet taken any decision nor entered into any binding obligation

* Georg Fischer Chairman Andreas Koopmann will not stand for re-election and Roman Boutellier will step down as board member, the company said, adding the board of directors will propose Yves Serra for election as chairman and Peter Hackel as new board member. The board appointed Ivan Filisetti as new president of GF Machining Solutions and member of the executive committee, effective 1 July 2020.

* Arbonia AG: FY net revenue of CHF 1416.0 million (+3.1% compared to previous year); continues to see EBITDA for 2019 within range of CHF 128-136 million

* Evolva Holding SA: Gerard Hoetmer, chairman of board of directors, as well as Thomas Videbaek have decided not to stand for re-election; Richard Ridinger, former Lonza CEO, as well as Stephan Schindler, currently CFO of Bachem, are proposed to join

* BFW Liegenschaften AG: publishes provisional interim result of public purchase offer for all category A public shares; 599,750 registered shares have been tendered by the expiry of the offer period on January 20, this corresponds to 23.70% of all registered shares in category A to which offer relates

* Von Roll Holding AG: receives certification for aerospace industry

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG: cancellation of publicly held Panalpina shares and delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange as of 28 January 2020; former owners of cancelled shares to receive compensation at of 2.375 shares of DSV A/S (and cash payments for fractions)

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STRAUMANN: Jefferies raises target price to chf 1140 from chf 970

JULIUS BAER: Citigroup raises price target to chf 51 from chf 49

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)