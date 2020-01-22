Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 22

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The company said it had outperformed the global chocolate industry after its sales volumes rose 8.2% in the three months to Nov. 30 helped by favourable comparables and the recently acquired Russian company Inforum.

SWISSCOM

French telecoms and media group Iliad has filed a request to have a 5G network-sharing agreement between Italian phone carriers Fastweb, which is owned by Swisscom, and Wind Tre annulled, a legal document and a source said.

INSURANCE

The last decade was the worst on record for economic losses from natural disasters, amounting to $3 trillion - over a trillion more than the previous decade, insurance broker Aon said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group said it was expecting 2020 sales to be around 6% lower than in the previous year.

* Wisekey International Holding reported 2019 revenues of $24.5 million and said it achieved a net profit.

* Basilea announces an agreement for a Fides-03 study with derazantinib In gastric cancer

* Valora names three new board members

* Swiss Prime Site proposes Ton Buechner as its new chairman.

* Partners Group said it is acquiring European renewable energy developer VSB Group

* Zur Rose Group reports FY revenue up 30.1% to SFr1.57 Billion.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BERNER KANTONALBANK - Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit rating to “Aa2” from “Aa1”

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - Credit Suisse raises price target to 49 SFr from 46 SFr

ROCHE - Jefferies raises target price to 370 SFr from 345 SFr

SWISS RE - Jefferies cuts target price to 98 SFr from 99 SFr

LINDT & SPRUENGLI - Berenberg raises to buy From hold, raises target price to SFr9300 from SFr7600

NESTLE - Berenberg raises target price to SFr122 from SFr115

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)