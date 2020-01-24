Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4% higher at 10,857 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan is on track to reach its 2020 guidance after net profit and underlying sales rose around 6% last year, helped by strong growth in its fragrance division, it said on Friday.

Stock indicated down 1.2%

ROCHE

Roche’s immunotherapy Tecentriq failed a late-stage clinical trial in a form of urothelial cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The drugmaker also said it gained approval for an additional indication in early HER2-positive breast cancer for Kadcyla in Switzerland.

Stock indicated down 0.4%

HELVETIA

The Swiss insurer said it was acquiring an around 70% stake in Spanish insurer Caser for 780 million euros ($865 million) to expand its European business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* VP Bank AG: FY operating earnings rose 13% to around CHF 328 million; expecting significantly higher group FY net income of around CHF 74 million; AUM increased as at 31 december 2019 by around 15% to CHF 47.6 billion

* Coltene Holding said it expected net sales of CHF 273.8 million and an EBIT margin of 11.6% in 2019.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said it had adjusted revenue of CHF 1,012.5 million in 2019, an increase of 4.7% in constant currencies.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it achieved a net income of 163.2 million Swiss francs in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2019/2020.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals appointed Andrew Smith as chief financial officer and a member of executive management team.

* BFW Liegenschaften AG: was offered 599,750 category A registered shares in tender offer; corresponds to 23.70% of all shares to which offer relates

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* UBS GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 15.3 FROM CHF 14.8

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 18.3 FROM CHF 16.5

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)