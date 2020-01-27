Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.2% lower at 10,724 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland’s market supervisor is scrutinising Credit Suisse’s oversight of chief executive Tidjane Thiam and his top lieutenants as part of a probe into corporate espionage, two people with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

NESTLE

The Swiss food giant on Monday bulked up its medical nutrition business by buying Allergan’s AGN.N Zenpep, a product for people whose pancreases do not provide enough enzymes to properly digest fats, proteins and sugars.

Company statements:

* Roche said it submitted an application for approval of its Tecentriq immunotherapy with Avastin for liver cancer.

* Santhera reported net revenues of 27.9 million Swiss francs ($28.84 million) for 2019, down from 31.4 million a year ago, and said it had 31.4 million francs in freely available liquid funds.

* Lastminute said, in response to an Italian newspaper article, that it is constrantly reviewing strategic opportunities, including sales, acquisitions and control of the company.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach said on Friday that Oliver Thum is resigning from the board with immediate effect.

Landis+Gyr Group confirmed full year 2019 guidance at lower end of all ranges.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.