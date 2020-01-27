Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.2% lower at 10,724 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Switzerland’s market supervisor is scrutinising Credit Suisse’s oversight of chief executive Tidjane Thiam and his top lieutenants as part of a probe into corporate espionage, two people with direct knowledge of the investigation said.
The Swiss food giant on Monday bulked up its medical nutrition business by buying Allergan’s AGN.N Zenpep, a product for people whose pancreases do not provide enough enzymes to properly digest fats, proteins and sugars.
Company statements:
* Roche said it submitted an application for approval of its Tecentriq immunotherapy with Avastin for liver cancer.
* Santhera reported net revenues of 27.9 million Swiss francs ($28.84 million) for 2019, down from 31.4 million a year ago, and said it had 31.4 million francs in freely available liquid funds.
* Lastminute said, in response to an Italian newspaper article, that it is constrantly reviewing strategic opportunities, including sales, acquisitions and control of the company.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach said on Friday that Oliver Thum is resigning from the board with immediate effect.
Landis+Gyr Group confirmed full year 2019 guidance at lower end of all ranges.
No major economic data scheduled.
$1 = 0.9675 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk