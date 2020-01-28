Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4% higher at 10,718 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said, as the death toll climbed to 106 and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world’s second-biggest economy. Additionally, Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the virus.

SGS

The company reported a 2.6% increase in annual net profit, the Swiss testing and certification firm said on Tuesday, adding it would accelerate its M&A programme and deliver “solid” organic sales growth in 2020.

AMS

AMS plans to place its entire treasury stock of 3.35 million shares before its upcoming rights issues, the Austrian sensor company said.

COMPANY NEWS

* Komax reported FY Sales Down At CHF 415 Million, adding it planned a restructuring programme.

* Novavest reported FY operating profit of 20.5 million Swiss francs.

* Bellevue Group reported preliminary operating profit of 39 million Swiss francs.

* Stadler Rail said it has won a contract for 42 metro trains in Newcastle, Britain.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LANDIS+GYR - JP Morgan cuts price target to 82 Sfr from 85 Sfr

KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG - HSBC raises target price to Sfr152 from Sfr 145

GIVAUDAN: Bererenberg raises target price to Sfr 3600 from Sfr3150

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.964 billion Swiss francs in December, the Federal Customs Office said. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)