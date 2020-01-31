Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Italian prosecutors have investigated UBS Europe for possible money laundering and obstructing the work of regulators as part of a fraud inquiry into small asset manager Sofia SGR, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label update for Cosentyx to include the option for up-titration to a 300 mg dose for adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.

* Mobimo Holding said Chief Financial Officer Manuel Itten would leave the company at end of July 2020.

* Stadler reported full-year sales growth of 60% to 3.2 billion Sfr and said it expected 2020 sales to grow to a double-digit figure.

* LEM Holding posted an 8.6% drop in nine-month EBIT to 46.4 million Sfr.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG: CITIGROUP raises price target to chf 73 from chf 68.5, cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

LONZA GROUP AG: JP Morgan raises price target to chf 440 from chf 390. Baader Helvea raises target price to chf 424 from chf 372.

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG: Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”; cuts price target to chf 790 from chf 815.

SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG: CITIGROUP raises price target to chf 17 from chf 14.6

ECONOMY

Swiss December retail data due at 0730 GMT.