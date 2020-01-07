Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 7

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% percent higher at 10,700.46 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The lender reorganises its wealth management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo.

CREDIT SUISSE

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus borrowed $1 billion from Credit Suisse last year to buy out minority shareholders of Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), pledging her majority stake in the commodities trader as collateral, a company filing showed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group said it was negotiating with Cito System regarding a potential majority stake in the German company. bit.ly/2SVa3tr

* Burkhalter Holding said it was acquiring Elektro Christoffel, which generates annual sales of around 2 million Swiss francs.

* Daetwyler Holding said CFO Reto Welte will retire at the end of March, handing over to Walter Scherz as part of a long-term succession plan. bit.ly/35wgp53

* Perrot Duval Holding said Perrot Duval and Guangzhou Haozhi Industrial signed a final agreement regarding the sale of Infranor Group to Haozhi. Th net value of the deal is 33.7 million Swiss francs.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach: Bigpoint Holding AG fully acquired the 10.09% stake (pre-capital increase; 4.7% after capital increase) of Schmolz + Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH in Schmolz + Bickenbach AG

* Stadler Rail announced its first service contract in the U.S., worth $112 million.

* Swiss Prime Site said it has appointed Nina Mueller as CEO of premium department store Jelmoli.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIKA - Jefferies raises target price to 206 SFr from 200 SFr

UBS - Deutsche Bank raises target price to 13 SFr from 12.50 SFr

ECONOMY

* Swiss December CPI due at 0730, seen unchanged both m/m and y/y (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)