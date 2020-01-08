Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 8

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 10,658 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

STOCKS

European companies will report a smaller growth in earnings in the fourth quarter than previously expected, but are likely to end a nine month long corporate recession, according to data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Unlisted Swiss customs and freight forwarding solutions provider SISA Studio Informatica SA is acquired by Australia’s WiseTech Global.

* SGS said it has acquired U.S. clinical research company Thomas J Stephens & Associates for an undisclosed amount.

* Schindler Holding - family members have agreed a to reallocate shares between generations in a series of transactions due to take place in the next two years.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CREDIT SUISSE - RBC cuts target price to 15 SFr from 15.50 SFr

UBS - RBC raises target price to 14.50 SFr from 13.50 SFr

ABB - BofA Global Research says the company rolled over back on to Europe 1 list

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled