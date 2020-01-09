Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 9

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said on Thursday it was confronted with a renewed claim in the amount of 335 million euros ($372.49 million) plus interest by the liquidator of a Lithuanian corporation.

SIKA

The Swiss construction chemicals maker said sales grew 16.3% in local currencies to 8.11 billion Swiss francs ($8.33 billion)in 2019. It expects to post double-digit EBIT growth for 2019.

SNB

The Swiss National Bank expects to post an annual profit of 49 billion Swiss francs ($50.29 billion) for 2019, it said on Thursday, citing big gains from foreign bonds and stocks bought to dampen the value of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the design and conduct of explanatory studies with Evenamide required to address previously announced potential safety issues raised by the FDA.

* Novartis announced mechanistic study results showing ligelizumab is more effective at inhibiting the major pathogenic IgE/FcεRI pathway in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), than current therapy Xolair (omalizumab).

* Novavest Real Estate said Patrick Hauser will start as CFO from Jan. 9. Michel Aebischer is leaving “by mutual agreement”.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its share capital recorded in the commercial register was increased to just over 2 billion shares with a nominal value of 0.30 Swiss francs each.

* Tornos said the final payment related to the sale of a business property in 2018 was delayed so the proceeds from the sale will not affect 2019 profitability as planned.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Zurich Insurance Group: Jefferies cuts target price to 385 Swiss francs from 400 Sfr

* Lindt & Spruengli: Credit Suisse raises target price to 7,150 Sfr from 6,200 Sfr

* Swatch Group Ag: Citigroup cuts price target to Sfr 356 from Sfr 364

* SGS SA: Berenberg cuts target price to 2,350 Sfr from 2,450 Sfr

* Roche Holding Ag: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 350 Sfr from 355 Sfr

* Novartis Ag: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 96 Sfr from 97 Sfr

ECONOMY

Swiss retail sales due at 0730 GMT. Swiss foreign exchange reserves due to be announced at around 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)