Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 9,969 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Stock markets

European stock investors and brokers are rushing to find workarounds as Swiss shares are blocked from trading on EU exchanges on Monday after a collapse in talks to resolve a dispute between Brussels and Switzerland.

LONZA

The Swiss drug ingredients maker is buying a sterile fill-and-finish facility from Novartis in northern Switzerland as it fills a gap in its offering for drugmakers seeking to hire out more services.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement giant is looking into acquiring BASF’s construction chemicals division, according to a Bloomberg report

NOVARTIS

The European Medicine Agency on Friday recommended against extending marketing authorisation for Novartis’s Revolade to add treatment of previously untreated patients with severe aplastic anaemia from 2 years of age, after concluding the design of the study was not sufficiently robust to show the medicine is effective.

SGS

The Swiss testing and inspections company said it acquired a majority stake in Maine Pointe, LLC.

SYNGENTA

Beijing’s ambassador to Switzerland said ChemChina’s $43 billion takeover of seed and agrochemicals firm Syngenta was a mistake, adding he would have tried to stop the 2017 deal had he been in Bern at the time, a newspaper reported in an interview on Saturday.

SWISS PRIME SITE

Chief Executive Rene Zahnd said he sees no “dark clouds” on the horizon for office properties, according to an interview in Finanz & Wirtschaft in which he said the individual characteristics of such properties, rather than the strength of the economy, are decisive.

ALUFLEXPACK

The Swiss listed packaging maker that just completed its IPO expects to grow in the low, two-digit percentage rate in coming years, including some acquisitions as well as organic expansion, CEO Igor Arbanas told Finanz & Wirtschaft.

SNB

Central banks grappling with fast-changing financial technology and companies like Facebook FB.O moving into finance will aim to work together more closely through an innovation hub approved on Sunday by the Bank for International Settlements.

COMPANY STATEMENTS:

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has received Canadian approval for Eleview.

* DKSH Holding acquires Australian consumer goods distributor CTD, it said on Monday.

* Cembra Money Bank said it would acquire Cashgate AG.

* Basilea said it has extended a Phase 2 study of its Darazantinib meedicine in bile duct cancer

* Dufry said it signed a 7-year contract to operate specialty stores at the Helsinki Airport

* Lastminute.com said it bought Qixxit, an intermodal travel platform

* Komax said Juergen Hohnhaus will replace Guenther Silberbauer on the executive committee

* Aevis Victoria said Medical Properties Trust had bought a 4.9% stake.

* Obseva said it had appointed Elizabeth Garner as chief medical officer

ECONOMY

*May retail sales due at 0630 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)