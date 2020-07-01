Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian stocks struggled for headway as the second half of the year got underway, with improving economic data offset by worries that surging coronavirus cases in the United States could derail the world’s recovery before it properly begins.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000, according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic as the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, a WHO official warned.

BANKING

Switzerland and Britain have signed a joint statement pledging to deepen their cooperation in the area of financial services like cross-border trading in shares, their finance ministers said.

UBS

The lender, long the dominant bank in Australian equities markets, has closed the first half year outside the top three for the first time in 15 years, even as a rush of coronavirus-related share sales have generated bumper investment banking fees.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it won orders worth almost 200 million Swiss francs.

* SHL Telemedicine said shareholders approved Erez Nachtomy’s terms of office as an acting CEO of the company at a special general meeting.

* Metall Zug said its Schleuniger unit signed an agreement to acquire U.S. company Cirris Systems, which has 75 employees and generated sales of $13.5 million in 2019.

* Medacta announced the first surgeries in the U.S. and Europe with its Quadra-P Collared and Quadra-P Cemented femoral stems.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWATCH - Citigroup cuts price target to chf 192 from chf 210

ECONOMY

Swiss June manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT, seen at 48.3 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)