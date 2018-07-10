Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,776 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meier Tobler Group to suspend dividend payout for two years

* Interroll Holding AG: H1 organic sales growth of around 18 percent; H1 increase in operating result (EBIT) of at least 20 percent

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: announces Cassiopea’s very positive top-line phase 3 results for Winlevi (clascoterone) in treating acne

* DKSH Holding AG: transfers healthcare business in China

* Zehnder Group AG: completes consultation procedure at Graenichen site; measures will have positive impact on operating result as of 2019 FY

* Evolva Holding SA: Oliver Walker to succeed Simon Waddington as CEO

* Zur Rose added 30 million Swiss francs to its five-year, 2.50 percent bond offer priced at 110.20 percent, bringing to the total to 115 million francs

ECONOMY

Swiss treasury to top up 0.50 pct 2032 bond in latest auction (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)