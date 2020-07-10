Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 10,123 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

MCH GROUP An investment company of James Murdoch, media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son, is planning to take a one-third stake in the Swiss exhibitions company MCH Group, which is boosting capital by 105 million Swiss francs ($111.51 million) after canceling its 2020 Baselworld watch fair as it was beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and the exit of several big watchmakers.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is creating a new unit offering direct private investments, including private equity and private debt, to ultra-high net worth clients, to be led by former UBS banker Giuseppe De Filippo, who will join the bank in October together with a team.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis.S> said new data showed its Enerzair Breezhaler benefited patients with uncontrolled asthma as the Swiss drugmaker is seeking to get its product approved beyond the European Union, Japan and Canada.

* Basilea today opens its tender offer period for the partial repurchase of 90-110 million Swiss francs for its outstanding convertible bonds due 2022.

* Meyer Burger Technology to establish its own production of solar cells and solar modules in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.

Separately, the firm announced details of its planned capital increase, targetting gross proceeds of 165 million Sfr.

* EMS Chemie Holding reported net sales of 849 million Sfr and net operating income of 229 million Sfr in the first half of the year.

* Schlatter Industries expects to post a significant loss in the first half of the year due to coronavirus impact on demand.

* Huber+Suhner expects net sales in the first half of 2020 to be around 16% below the prior-year period.

* TX Group expects a decline in revenues of around 20% for first half of 2020.

* Perrot Duval’s full-year profit after tax stood at 2.4 million francs.

* Glarner Kantonalbank is launching SARON reference rates in its business-to-business mortgages business

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SGS SA: SOCIETE GENERALE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 2400 FROM CHF 2065

SENSIRION HOLDING AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 51 FROM CHF 36

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 2,100 FROM CHF 2,075

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)