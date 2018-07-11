FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Biotechnology
July 11, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 8,729 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

IDORSIA

The drugmaker raised just over 500 million Swiss francs ($504 million) via a share placement and convertible bond offering to fund the late-stage development of drugs in its pipeline.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski SA: posts H1 loss, confirms FY outlook

* Banque Profil de Gestion said it expected results for the first half of 2018 to be lower than in the year-ago period.

* CEVA Logistics AG says CMA CGM S.A. has obtained all regulatory approvals required in connection with its investment in CEVA and will become a regular 24.99 percent shareholder in CEVA.

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon: Am Partnership For Aerospace - Oerlikon And Lufthansa Technik To Jointly Accelerate Additive Manufacturing Processes And Standards

* Adecco Group AG: says has cancelled 4,580,260 shares

* Romande Energie Holding SA: Groupe E and Romande Energie sell Cisel Informatique to its management

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.