Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 8,729 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

IDORSIA

The drugmaker raised just over 500 million Swiss francs ($504 million) via a share placement and convertible bond offering to fund the late-stage development of drugs in its pipeline.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski SA: posts H1 loss, confirms FY outlook

* Banque Profil de Gestion said it expected results for the first half of 2018 to be lower than in the year-ago period.

* CEVA Logistics AG says CMA CGM S.A. has obtained all regulatory approvals required in connection with its investment in CEVA and will become a regular 24.99 percent shareholder in CEVA.

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon: Am Partnership For Aerospace - Oerlikon And Lufthansa Technik To Jointly Accelerate Additive Manufacturing Processes And Standards

* Adecco Group AG: says has cancelled 4,580,260 shares

* Romande Energie Holding SA: Groupe E and Romande Energie sell Cisel Informatique to its management

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)