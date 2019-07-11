Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Trading update for the first 9 months due.

SWISS RE’s REASSURE

Shares in UK life assurance company ReAssure start trading in London. Swiss Re, which is planning to cut its stake in the business to below 50%, set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation, implying a possible market capitalisation of up to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.12 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sensirion Holding reduced its outlook for the financial year 2019 and confirmed its mid-term growth perspectives.

* Bossard Holding posted a 3.2% drop in sales to CHF 218.7 million ($221.83 million) (-1.6% in local currency) in the second quarter.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA’s commercialization partner Zambon and Valeo Pharma announced launch of Onstryv(R)(safinamide) for Parkinson’s disease in Canada.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG said that in June 2,889,636 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 3.6% compared to last year.

* Lalique Group announced the successful completion of a capital increase, with gross proceeds amounting to CHF 48 million.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds) ($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)