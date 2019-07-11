Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 9,941 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS RE’s REASSURE

Reinsurance group Swiss Re has suspended plans for a $4.1 billion initial public offering of UK life insurance company ReAssure, which was set to start trading in London on Thursday, citing weak demand from institutional investors.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate and cocoa maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term guidance after posting an acceleration in sales volumes for the nine months to May 31, helped by new outsourcing volumes.

CAR LEASING

Swiss competition watchdog WEKO has fined eight car leasing companies a total of 30 million Swiss francs ($30.4 million) for swapping information on rates for years, it said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sensirion Holding reduced its outlook for the financial year 2019 and confirmed its mid-term growth perspectives.

* Bossard Holding posted a 3.2% drop in sales to CHF 218.7 million ($221.83 million) (-1.6% in local currency) in the second quarter.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA’s commercialization partner Zambon and Valeo Pharma announced launch of Onstryv(R)(safinamide) for Parkinson’s disease in Canada.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG said that in June 2,889,636 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 3.6% compared to last year.

* Lalique Group announced the successful completion of a capital increase, with gross proceeds amounting to CHF 48 million.

* Ascom won a contract to deliver software to Italy’s Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital for an order value above 0.5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.