Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,698 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

PARTNERS GROUP

Asset manager Partners Group saw 6.2 billion euros ($7.24 billion) in gross client demand in the first six months of 2018, helping it confirm its full-year outlook.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg said it generated a profit of 9.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it strengthened its pharma logistics offering in Chile with a new logistics hub.

* Novartis is exiting its antibiotics research in the San Francisco Bay area and cutting 140 jobs there, Bloomberg reported

* DKSH said profit after tax grew 4.5 percent to 97.5 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year. It said it expected further net sales growth and an operating result around last year’s level in 2018.

* LLB said it expected its profit to fall 24 percent to around 46 million Swiss francs in the first half. Net new money was 1.1 billion francs.

* Aventron raised 94.3 million Swiss francs in fresh capital through a completed financing round

