Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,892 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISSCOM

Newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reports Swisscom accidentally deleted data — photos, music, wedding videos — for hundreds of customers when doing maintenance work on an online cloud service. “This mistake should not have happened and is extremely unpleasant for us,” the newspaper quotes a spokeswoman as saying. It cites one case in which the company offered a customer 50 Swiss francs in compenation

BANKS

Singapore has cautioned wealth managers against aggressively marketing their services or making other efforts to woo clients to the city state by capitalising on rival Hong Kong’s political turmoil, people with knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SHL Telemedicine: The Swiss Takeover Board said the closing of a merger with a minimum price per share of CHF 7.70 ($7.78) shall be considered as a fulfillment of obligation to launch a tender offer at same price per share.

* Stadler Rail has won a tender for a framework contract for trams for Milan.

* EMS Chemie Holding reported first-half net operating income (EBIT) rose to CHF 316 million.

* Logitech International SA said in an SEC filing President and CEO Bracken Darrell’s FY19 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $7.2 million in FY18.

* Amgen, Novartis and Banner Alzheimer’s Institute discontinue clinical research programme with Bace Inhibitor Cnp520 for Alzheimer’s prevention.

* Novartis offers free genetic mutation testing program for advanced melanoma patients.

RESEARCH

SGS SA: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 2650 FROM SFR 2720

LINDT & SPRUENGLI: UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 78,500 FROM SFR 67,000

PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 109 FROM SFR 102

SWISS PRIME SITE AG: CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM RATING AND SFR 93.30TARGET PRICE

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG: BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 2200 FROM SFR 2100

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)