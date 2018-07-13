Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate and cocoa company said it was still growing faster than the market despite sales volumes growing more slowly in the quarter to May 31 as fewer new outsourcing contracts kicked in.

For more news, click on

UBS

The bank named J.P. Morgan veteran Susan Elolampi as head of family office coverage, corporate client solutions in the Americas, according to an internal memo.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding AG: H1 underlying profit before taxes, which excludes non-recurring and acquisition-related items, around CHF 91 million

* EMS Chemie H1 sales rise 12.5 percent, EBIT up 11.4 percent

* Perrot Duval Holding SA: sales of CHF 49.5 million for 2017/18 financial year; FY profit after taxes 0.7 million

* ObsEva, a Swiss drugs development company, will see its shares make their trading debut on the Swiss bourse after the company completed a secondary listing of its stock.

* BB Biotech said it closed the first half year of 2018 with a loss of around 70 million Swiss francs.

* Helvetia Holding AG: participates in further financing round for Blueid Gmbh

* Wisekey International Holding AG: for FY 2018 we expect our revenue to be approximately $60 mln

ECONOMY

* The Swiss producer/import price index is due to be published at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)