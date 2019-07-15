Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,768 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

CEO Olaf Swantee said he was not thinking about a “Plan B” should the Swiss telecom company’s takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit be rejected at an extraordinary shareholders meeting later this year. “My style is, work on plan A,” Swantee told SonntagsZeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Indian conglomerate Emami Group has picked Arpwood Capital Ltd. and Credit Suisse Group to manage the sale of its cement unit, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Also Holding CEO Gustavo Moeller-Hergt said in an interview with Finanz & Wirtschaft that he plans to use “targeted acquisitions” to build out the company’s know-how in new technologies, including cloud-related activities and the Internet of Things.

* Novartis sold its Signifor medicine and another drug candidate for Cushing’s syndrome to Milan-based Recordati for $390 million, as well as possible milestone payments.

* LafargeHolcim on Monday said it had signed an agreement with Oresa for the acquisition of Romanian concrete producer Somaco.

* VP Bank said on Monday profit rose to around 35 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank on Friday reported operating income of 224 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Bellevue Group said on Friday it was selling its interest in Six Swiss Exchange, valued at 53.4 million Swiss francs.

ANALYST RATINGS:

Adecco Group: Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold, cuts price target to 43 francs from 55 francs

ECONOMY

June producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)