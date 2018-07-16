FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,870 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche – said on Friday it had received FDA clearance for the expanded use of its Elecsys B.R.A.H.M.S PCT Assay

* Schindler chairman Silvio Napoli told Finanz und Wirtschaft he would like the lift-maker to go private, saying financial reporting has become more complex and exiting the bourse would give the company more freedom. But the company has no plans at present.

* Vaudoise Assurance said Jan Ellbrock has started his role as chief transformation officer and member of the company’s managing board.

* Cassiopea said results of a trial for its topical antiandrogen Clascoterone had shown very positive results.

* Rieter Holding - Verasion Capital said it had acquired a 3.03 percent stake in Rieter Holding.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Reporting by Zurich newsroom
