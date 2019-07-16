Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

AMS

AMS said it did not see “sufficient basis” for continuing its discussions with Osram Licht to acquire the German technology company, just after Osram made public the approach by AMS.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

GAM Holding announced it had received all proceeds from the sale of the remaining absolute return bond investments and 100.5% of the portfolio value were being returned to investors.

ECONOMY

