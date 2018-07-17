Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank has hired Citigroup’s Mathieu Salas to head its coverage of financial technology clients, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the European bank.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday its investigational drug baloxavir marboxil reduced symptoms in people at high risk of complications from flu, a boost to its efforts to win approval for the single-dose, oral anti-viral medicine.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said first-half profit rose to 36.1 million Swiss francs, with CEO Stefan Karlen saying the freight forwarding and logistics company is “on track.” It is also buying a majority stake in perishables specialist Skyservices.

* CEVA Logistics said it expects French shipping company CMA CGM to convert securities into ordinary shares within the next four weeks, giving it a nearly 25 percent stake in the Swiss-listed logistics company.

* Energiedienst Holding said that operating profit as of June 30 came in below the previous year, as the company blamed capital market headwinds.

* Schlatter Group said it increased net sales and profit for the first half.

* OC Oerlikon deepened its cooperation with RUAG for 3D printed components for space, according to a pact to be signed on Tuesday at the big Farnborough Airshow.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said its first-half profit rose 9.5 percent to 34.2 million Swiss francs.

* Bell Food Group said first-half operating profit fell some 10 million francs, compared to the year-earlier period.

* Leclanche said it had consolidated its debt with a single lender and simplified its debt structure.

* Zehnder is buying Finnish-based Enervent for an undisclosed price.