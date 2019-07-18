Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis lifted full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday, helped by innovative medicine sales and as the Swiss drugmaker’s slimmed-down Sandoz generics unit saw accelerating revenue in markets outside the United States.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said it was on track to deliver on its 2020 guidance after net profit rose 2.3% in the first half of 2019, with recent acquisitions boosting growth across its product segments.

SGS

The company said it would be streamlining its businesses during the second half of 2019 after adjusted operating income rose 5.4% to 489 million Swiss francs on constant currency basis in the first half of 2019.

RICHEMONT

Strong sales in Asia helped Cartier owner Richemont on Thursday post a 9% rise in comparable revenue for the quarter to June 30, offsetting a weaker performance in Europe and in spite of protests in Hong Kong which weighed on sales.

ABB

Dover Fueling Solutions announced a cooperation with ABB to bring electric vehicle chargers to locations in Europe.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria announced it had sold its 15.5% stake in iKentoo to Canada’s Lightspeed POS Inc., realising a gain of 1.3 million Swiss francs.

* Temenos said its Q2 EBIT rose 21% and affirmed its 2019 guidance. bit.ly/2Gi9Klj

* Georg Fischer’s sales fell 5.5% to 1.915 billion francs in the first half year.

* Panalpina brought in 52.1 million francs in half-year earnings before interest and tax, down from 54.7 million francs in the first half of 2018.

* Obseva will issue 3,064,048 new shares out of its authorised capital, to be listed on the SIX Swiss exchange on or around July 23.

* Cassiopea kept costs within budget over the first half of 2019 and said it would file an NDA for Winlevi shortly.

ECONOMY

June trade data due at 0600 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)