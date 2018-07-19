Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,945 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The Swiss-based robots and power grids maker reported better-than-expected profit on Thursday despite weak sales as the Swiss engineering company warned about “rising geopolitical uncertainties” around the world.

For more

GIVAUDAN

The Swiss flavours and fragrances maker saw its first-half profit slip 3.4 percent as foreign currency losses in countries including Argentina dented its results.

For more, click on

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s Tecentric immunotherapy mixed with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in first-line advanced lung cancer treatment, it said on Thursday, adding it is still waiting for overall survival data to mature.

For more click

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday it will pay 95 million euros ($110.49 million) to Galapagos and MorphoSys to license a prospective medicine targeting the skin condition atopic dermatitis, as it strengthens its foothold in immunology.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leonteq said its first-half profit jumped to 40.1 million francs, after 1.2 million in the year-earlier period.

* Novartis - The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has approved Novartis’s Kisqali drug in certain combinations to treat a kind of breast cancer.

* Temenos reported a 20 percent increase in operating profit to $56.6 million.

* Bellevue Group reported net profit of around 11.5 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

* Meyer Burger said net sales in the first half of 2018 rose 9 percent to 232 million Swiss francs, according to preliminary calculations. Operating profit more than quadrupled to 28 million francs, and the company expects a profit of up to 8 million francs.

* Dorma Kaba Holding said preliminary first half sales numbers rose 13 percent to 2.84 billion francs, with EBITDA rising around 10 percent to more than 400 million francs.

* Bobst Group said it expects first-half sales of 763 million Swiss francs.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it got a 2 million franc payment from partner Grupo Biotoscana after the first Cresemba approval in Latin America

* Bank Cler said first-half operating income stagnated at 123.5 million Swiss francs

ECONOMY

* The Swiss trade surplus narrowed to 2.591 bln sfr in June