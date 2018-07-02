Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

NESTLE

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb on Sunday stepped up pressure on the food group, in a letter that urged its board to be “sharper,” “bolder” and “faster” in spinning off businesses and untangling its complex management structure.

SWISSCOM

CEO Urs Schaeppi said his phone company has prepared for competition from France’s Iliad in the Italian mobile phone market, according to an interview in Finanz und Wirtschaft.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker’s Chairman Joerg Reinhardt expects Alcon to be valued at between $20 billion and $30 billion when the opthalmic devices unit is spun off to shareholders next year, he said in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said Eveline Saupper, a member of the Board of Directors of Syngenta since 2013, stepped down, replaced by former Roche manager Sophie Kornowski, who is slated to go to work for a Boston-area healthcare investment fund.

* Comet Group said Detlef Steck, president of X-Ray Systems is resigning, with Matthias Barz to become his interim replacement.

ECONOMY

Swiss May retail sales at 0715 GMT

Swiss June manufacturing PMI at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)