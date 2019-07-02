Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank said the head of the head of its international wealth management business, Iqbal Khan, would leave the company and be replaced by the unit’s chief financial officer Philipp Wehle.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had completed the acquisition of the Xiidra opthalmic portfolio from Takeda.

* Cembra Money Bank said it has launched placement of treasury shares and a private placement of convertible bonds.

* Airopack reported a 12.1% decrease in sales during its 2018 financial year, and a net loss of 57.8 million euros.

* Swiss Estates said it has sold two properties in Zurich.

* Asmallworld named Daniel Sutter as its new head of Finance & Controlling.

* Sulzer said it has acquired the Scottish aero-derivative gas turbine service provider Alba Power, which employs 80 people and generated sales of 34 million pounds ($43 million) with a profit margin above 20% in 2018.

* Stadler Rail said it is supplying 55 flirt batteries for Germany’s Nahverkehrsverbund Schleswig-Holstein, an order valued at about 600 million euros ($677 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Oc Oerlikon Corporation Ag Pfaeffikon: Credit Suisse Cuts Target Price To Sfr 13.50 From Sfr 14

* Galenica Ag: Credit Suisse Raises Target Price To Sfr 55 From Sfr 54