Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.24% higher at 10,114 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Nations who fail to use every mechanism available to combat the still-raging novel coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the WHO said.

Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies, led by California, the nation’s most populous state and a new epicentre of the pandemic.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker agreed to pay more than $729 million to settle U.S. government charges it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and patients to boost drug sales, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

A Novartis spokesman said the costs of the settlement were covered by provisions it had already made.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta: The Veraison shareholder group said it increased its share in Aryzta to over 20% and renewed its calls for new board members to be elected at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

* Dormakaba said it signed an agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway.

* Achiko said it signed a licensing deal with Regenacellx.sl to commercialise Covid-19 testing technology and to further expand its platform.

* Novartis’ Sandoz division said it is reviewing options after a U.S. court upheld a ruling on its biosimilar Erelzi.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it expects a fiscal Q1 profit of around 226 million Swiss francs after 75.2 million Swiss francs a year ago.

* Bell Food said it is selling two production facilities in Hungary and France.

* Schaffner said it was repositioning its Power Quality offering as of October 1 to focus on strategic key accounts in the power quality field.

* Leonteq announces a collaboration with Google Cloud.

* Ascom Holding said it won a contract of a major distribution partner in Germany.

* Mikron Holding said it was selling its subsidiaries in Berlin and Lithuania.

* Galenica said it acquired the Hedoga Group with its well-known brands Osa, Osanit and Carmol to consolidate its position in the Swiss consumer healthcare market.

* Pargesa said Parjointco Switzerland held or had the right to acquire shares representing 97.37% of Pargesa’s share capital and 98.55% of its voting rights on June 26.

* Meyer Burger said the Swiss Takeover Board had decided there was no obligation to make an offer for Meyer Burger Technology Ltd.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ABB - HSBC raises target price to chf 19 from chf 18

Flughafen Zuerich Ag: Berenberg cuts price target to CHF 147 from CHF 148

ECONOMY

Swiss June CPI due at 0630 GMT. Seen +0.1% m/m, -1.2% y/y. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)