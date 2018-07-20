FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Biotechnology
July 20, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 20.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at percent at 8,932 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has granted it an accelerated review for its Elecsys product used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.

For more news, click on COMPANY STATEMENTS

* CPH Chemie + Papier Holding reported a net profit of 22.6 million Swiss francs for the first six months of 2018, compared with a loss of 2.2 million francs a year earlier.

* Bachem Holding said it has opened a new sales office in Japan.

* Idorsia - Credit Suisse has reduced its holding in the biotech company to below 3 percent, according to a disclosure made to the Swiss Six Exchange.

* ALSO said it has acquired DISS, a Slovenian distributor of software and IT equipment for an undisclosed fee.

* SFS said it expected profitability to improve significantly during the second half of 2018 after it reported an increase in its net income to 88.9 million francs during the first half.

* BB Biotech reported a net loss of 98 million Swiss francs for the second quarter of 2018.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.