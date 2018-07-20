Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 20.

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at percent at 8,932 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has granted it an accelerated review for its Elecsys product used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.

* CPH Chemie + Papier Holding reported a net profit of 22.6 million Swiss francs for the first six months of 2018, compared with a loss of 2.2 million francs a year earlier.

* Bachem Holding said it has opened a new sales office in Japan.

* Idorsia - Credit Suisse has reduced its holding in the biotech company to below 3 percent, according to a disclosure made to the Swiss Six Exchange.

* ALSO said it has acquired DISS, a Slovenian distributor of software and IT equipment for an undisclosed fee.

* SFS said it expected profitability to improve significantly during the second half of 2018 after it reported an increase in its net income to 88.9 million francs during the first half.

* BB Biotech reported a net loss of 98 million Swiss francs for the second quarter of 2018.