Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius BAER posted a 19% decline in adjusted net profit in the first six months of 2019 as tepid trading continued from its wealthy clients, a dip it nonetheless hailed as a pick-up from challenging conditions at the end of last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG is expanding its global access programme beyond HIV to also include diagnostic tests for tuberculosis, hepatitis, and human papillomavirus.

* Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced the first patient enrolled in a clinical study for its proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis.

* Clariant signed an agreement regarding the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a new affiliate of Arsenal Capital Partners.

* Meyer Burger’s first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) turned negative. The company also signed a major contract worth around CHF 100 million ($101.68 million) for its heterojunction core equipment.

* HBM Healthcare Investments says net asset value rose 5.7% to CHF 200.29 per share during the first quarter.

* Testing and inspection company SGS acquires DMW Environmental Safety Ltd.

* Gilead Sciences licenses respiratory, Herpes antiviral research programmes from Novartis.

* Energiedienst Holding sees earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 35-45 million euros ($39.25-$50.47 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Givaudan: Baader Helvea raises price target to CHF 2800 from CHF 2500. Berenberg raises price target to CHF 2650 from CHF 2300.

ECONOMY

Swiss M3 data for June due at around 0700 GMT. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) ($1 = 0.9835 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)