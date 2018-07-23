Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.18 percent lower at 8,975 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

JULIUS BAER

The bank highlighted increasingly cautious market conditions amid rising trade tensions on Monday as the Swiss private bank reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted net profit for the first half of 2018.

LEONTEQ

The CEO told Finanz und Wirtschaft over the weekend that he is not expecting to have to do another capital increase.

UBS

The big Swiss bank was censured in the United States for its anti-money laundering systems, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SGS

The Swiss logistics services and testing company has appointed Peter Kalantzis as acting chairman of the board of directors after current Chairman Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of carmaker Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, was hospitalised in Zurich.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ceva Logistics said it proposes to offer 300 million euros ($351.72 million) in notes in a private offering as part of its previously announced refinancing. <CEVAL.S

* Roche said it has received CE Mark for its Accu Chek Solo insulin delivery system. The company will launch a pilot commercialisation project in Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the UK in the coming weeks and is conducting a clinical study in several European countries.

* Novartis said it will donate 600,000 tablets of its Egaten prouduct to treat around 300,000 patients suffereing with liver flukes, a tropical disease.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)