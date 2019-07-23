Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,941 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank beat forecasts with a $1.4 billion net profit for its second quarter of 2019, as gains in its advisory business softened an investment banking fall and boosted its Swiss retail and corporate banking business.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker on Tuesday confirmed it expects organic sales growth of 5-7% in 2019 after an improving situation in the United States supported profit and sales growth in the first half of 2019.

LOGITECH

The maker of fast keyboards and computer mice reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and confirmed Nate Olmstead as its chief financial officer.

* Cembra Money Bank said its half-year net income increased by 1% to 78.6 million Swiss francs.

* Airopack Technology Group announced that a court had approved agreements by the company and its subsidiary I.P.S. Holding with major lenders.

* Kuehne Und Nagel International reported its H1 EBITDA Up 42.9% at 869 million francs.

* Sanofi signs U.S. rights deal with Roche for flu treatment Tamiflu.

* Sika said it is expanding its mortar plant in Serbia.

* Idorsia reported a H1 U.S. GAAP net loss of 232 million Swiss francs.

* Barry Callebaut announces groundbreaking of chocolate factory in India.

* Panalpina - 88.27% of the logistics company’s shares have been tendered to DSV. [PWTN.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)